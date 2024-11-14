Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, was questioned under caution by the police special crimes unit today (Thursday).

Braverman is suspected of altering the minutes of a conversation that took place on the morning of October 7, 2023 between the Prime Minister and his military secretary, a court cleared for publication this evening.

Braverman is accused of approaching the stenographer who wrote the transcript of the conversation between the military secretary and the prime minister at 06:40 in the morning of the beginning of the war, and asked that the stenographer change the time of the conversation to 06:29.

Kan News reported this week that the first call to Netanyahu on the morning of October 7 took place at 06:29, and that at 06:40 another call took place.

According to a description provided as part of the review of the events of that day, one of the first calls to Netanyahu took place on an encrypted phone and included the following description that was played to Netanyahu: "There is chaos. It is estimated that there will be dozens of hostages. Hundreds of dead. Hamas has launched a large-scale campaign. This is war."

Braverman was questioned by the Lahav 433 Unit for three hours today.

Braverman has not been investigated for allegedly threatening and officer to alter records through blackmail.