In a somber announcement, the IDF recently confirmed the death of 35-year-old Uriel Baruch, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and has now been declared murdered while in captivity. The confirmation came on March 26, 2024, after months of agonizing uncertainty for Uriel's family and the entire community. Tragically, his body is still being held in Gaza.

Uriel Baruch, a father of two young sons, was captured during the Hamas attack on the Supernova festival. His captivity lasted 172 harrowing days, during which his family and supporters held out hope for his safe return.

Uriel leaves behind two children: Shalev, 8, who is on the autism spectrum, and Ofek, just 6 years old. Both boys are now without their father, facing a future that has been irrevocably altered by this brutal act.

In response to this devastating news, Uriel's family has launched a fundraising campaign to support his children's future. The campaign aims to provide financial stability and ensure that despite their immense loss, Uriel's children will have the security and opportunities their father would have wanted for them.

For those wishing to offer support, donations can be made through the official campaign page.

