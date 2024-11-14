Trump won Jewish neighborhoods across America.

Daniel Greenfieldis a Shillman Journalism Fellow and the Executive Vice President of Programs at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left,tells the story of the Left's 200 Year War Against America.

Trump won the largest Jewish county in the country, the only entirely Jewish town and village, and some of the densest, fastest growing and most Jewish neighborhoods in America.

Borough Park, Brooklyn is the densest Jewish neighborhood in the country. Its two square miles contain nearly 100,000 Jewish people in 23,000 households. 83% are married and only 2% are divorced. 96% are members of synagogues. This was where large crowds protested pandemic lockdowns, tearing down playground fences and burning masks.

Trump won over 90% of the vote in most Borough Park districts. On 14th Avenue and Rabbi Weissmandl Way, Trump won 96% of the vote in one very Jewish district.

In Chicago’s West Rogers Park, a Muslim terrorist shot a Jewish man who was walking to the synagogue on the Sabbath, and then did battle with police while shouting, “Allahu Akbar”.

Trump won the more Orthodox areas of West Rogers Park, which Chicago Magazine described as, “a world of synagogues, kosher bakeries, and Hebrew bookstores” by over 70%.

A pro-terrorist mob descended on the Pico-Robertson community in Los Angeles, and assaulted Jewish community members outside the Adas Torah synagogue while the police did nothing.

Trump won the Pico Robertson community. He also won the adjoining communities of Beverly Hills and the Orthodox Jewish community in the Fairfax area near the Holocaust museum, and which had suffered a BLM pogrom that vandalized synagogues and businesses in 2020. Down in the valley, he also won Valley Village as well as some Jewish areas in Encino and Tarzana.

In Surfside, the most ‘Jewish community’ of the Miami area, where Jews make up a third of the population, Trump won 61% of the vote. In Aventura, Miami, a melting pot of Jews from Latin America, the former USSR and the Middle East, where the majority of the population is Jewish, Trump won 59% of the vote.

These snapshots of some of the densest Jewish communities in the country, in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Florida, show how Jews actually voted on Election Day.

Despite the push polls from liberal Jewish organizations and dubious exit polls, actual precinct data from the largest Jewish neighborhoods in the country shows Jews voted for Trump.

Precinct data, unlike polls, don’t represent some statistical cross-section of the population and can’t be biased, they show how actual Jewish communities voted in a truly objective way.

Closer breakdowns in New York and New Jersey show in depth the impact of the Trump vote in the most Jewish neighborhoods and areas in cities and states.

In Brooklyn, in Crown Heights, the home of the Lubavitch chassidic movement which Trump visited before the election, the area shines bright red amid a seat of blue from the surrounding hipster and black communities. Trump won 74% of the vote in Crown Heights South.

A red beach on the map of Brooklyn represents the chassidic communities of South Williamsburg where Trump won an average of 90% of the vote. Midwood, home to tens of thousands of more Orthodox (but not Chassidic) Jews is another bright stretch of red with Trump winning 90% or more of the votes in many precincts.

In the Syrian Jewish enclaves of Gravesend, Trump won between 85% to 91% of the vote.

But it’s not just religious Jews.

Trump won over 70% of the vote in the Brighton Beach enclave founded by Russian Jews. Queens, home to a large population of older working class Jewish retirees and Russian immigrants (along with working class Irish and Italians of another era) is almost all red.

Trump won some Kew Garden Hills, Queens precincts by over 80%. The New York Times wrote that Kew Garden Hills “supports one of the biggest Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City.”

Moving outside the city and further upstate, in the chassidic town of Palm Tree, NY, Trump won 98% of the vote, by 7489-122 and in the village of New Square, which is also all chassidic, Trump won 3,456 votes to 12 votes for Kamala.

In the larger Rockland County, NY, which has the largest Jewish population of any county in the country at 31% Jews, Trump won a majority of the vote.

While Bruce Springsteen came out of Monmouth County, NJ and campaigned for Kamala, the area is home to the third largest concentration of Jews in the state, it’s also one of the most populated and fastest growing Jewish communities, and Trump won it.

Monmouth County includes the Syrian Jewish area of Deal where Trump held a fundraiser.

Trump won Ocean County and Passaic County, NJ even more decisively 67% to 31%. In Ocean County’s Lakewood township, where Jews make up 2 out of 3 residents, Trump won 99% of the vote. In Bergen County’s somewhat more liberal Teaneck Modern Orthodox Jewish precincts, Trump won 71% of the vote.

While Democrats and the media will go on peddling their own push poll and surveys which will claim that the vast majority of Jews are Democrats (and some will go on believing them), the hard data from election precincts shows very clearly how Jewish neighborhoods voted.

Trump won Jewish neighborhoods across America.

These communities are diverse, representing Middle Eastern, Latin American, Russian and Orthodox Jews. Many of these communities do not show up in polls and surveys which capture only a very conventional liberal demographic of third generation Eastern European and German descended Reform Jews.

Democrats, liberal Jewish groups and the media ignore some of the largest and fastest growing Jewish communities in America because they don’t fit the liberal suburban ‘Temple’ template.

The Trump campaign did not make that same mistake and won them.

Pro-Trump Jewish communities can be ignored in polls and surveys, but they can’t be ignored on Election Day. And the most Jewish neighborhoods in America voted for Trump.

This article previously appeared at the Freedom Center's Front Page Magazine.