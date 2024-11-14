“I think the West is on the verge of collapsing on itself. I am deeply disgusted by the situation and the behavior of the majority of politicians. We have let the Trojan horse in. I have been telling my left-wing friends for thirty years that we are screwed with Islamism. In twenty years, and probably less, maybe only ten, we will no longer recognize Europe. We are witnessing the end of a world, a great world, our West”.

So the famous French cartoonist Enki Bilal.

The physical hunt for the Jew has begun in Amsterdam, with the prime minister and the king of Holland apologizing and saying they are full of shame, evoking the “betrayal” of the Second World War. And then the hunt has also spread to the rest of Europe, from rotten Belgium to the avenues of Berlin to the Oslo subway, where you can read: “Hitler started it. We will finish it”.

And four days later, what do the Amsterdam authorities do? They accuse the Israelis of having asked for it. In its report on the mass attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, the left-leaning city council accused them of singing “hateful and racist songs against Arabs.” A 180-degree turn from the rhetoric of city officials so far, including Mayor Femke Halsema’s declaration that “there are no excuses” for the attacks.

The truth they don’t want to admit is that outside of a war situation, this is the first time, to my knowledge, that a European country has officially acknowledged that it is no longer the owner of its territory because of a colonizing Arab-Muslim presence.

But let's go in deeper in order to understand how this dhimmitude came about.

The report by Dutch journalist David de Brujn gives an idea of ​​what the Netherlands has become:

“Today, walking around wearing a kippah in the Netherlands is an act that takes courage. Between 1977 and 2002, more than 700,000 immigrants and refugees from Islamic countries settled in the Netherlands. Most alarming of all has been the transformation of the police. Just last month, Dutch police officers said they would not feel comfortable protecting Jewish institutions. Will a pogrom in 2024 be bad enough to wake up Europe?”.

In England they arrested a police officer for supporting Hamas. The topic of police infiltration is increasingly visible, and taboo.

In Berlin a Jewish football team was just placed under police protection after a group armed with sticks and knives chased the team members shouting “Free Palestine” and “f***ing Jews”. The incident occurred in Neukölln, a neighborhood with a large immigrant population. The Makkabi Berlin team in the German capital was founded by Holocaust survivors in 1970. The TuS Makkabi players were chased and attacked by a crowd armed with sticks and knives. In Neukölln they also distributed sweets to passers-by to celebrate the Hamas massacres. In Neukölln even the kindergartens have a crescent moon.

After the night of the hunt for Jews, there was a demonstration of force in Dam Square in Amsterdam to show even the blind who is in charge of the city. Just think that there was a ruling by a judge that prohibited these “demonstrations.”

And the next evening they went back to burning trams and cars.

In Amsterdam, only one in three minors under 15 is native Dutch. Islam is already the first practiced religion in Amsterdam. For years, Mohammed has been the first name among newborns in the four largest Dutch cities: The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

In Holland you can do practically everything: buy drugs, go to prostitutes legally, request euthanasia. But there is one thing you can no longer do: criticize Islam. Those who do so are killed, change country, are silenced or self-censor to extend their life a little.

Take Bart Drenth, who resigned after just six months as director of “Tefaf”, the world’s largest art and antiques fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands. He had written too much and too negatively about multiculturalism: “Just like with the Iranian revolution, left-wing do-gooders are hand in hand with jihadists, not knowing that after the revolution’s success they will die first.”

There is Lale Gül, the author of Ik ga leven (I’m Going to Live), the best-selling book in the Netherlands. She receives hundreds of threats on social media. Two men were arrested for planning violence against her. Why? Because she reported on the Islamization of the Netherlands. And so she had to be protected by the police.

There is also Paul Cliteur, the Dutch academic critic of multiculturalism, who self-censored, announcing that he would no longer cover Islam for fear of reprisals: “This is a frightening development. What I am doing is self-censorship, absolutely.”

When liberals don’t wake up in time, they wake up to something bad.

But we in the West are very busy fighting fascist ghosts.

