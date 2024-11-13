With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF on Wednesday struck smuggling routes between Syria and Lebanon. According to the IDF, these routes coming from the Syrian side of the border into Lebanon are used to smuggle weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In recent months, the IDF has been carrying out strikes to reduce the transfer of weapons from Iran, through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The IDF noted that these strikes on the smuggling routes of the Syrian Regime are part of a larger effort targeting the capabilities of Unit 4400, the Hezbollah unit responsible for smuggling weapons. These weapons are later used to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"With the support of the Syrian regime, the Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to systematically abuse civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate in order to prevent Hezbollah’s buildup of weaponry that endangers the civilians of Israel," the IDF stated.