Rabbi Dov Lando, the senior rabbi of the Lithuanian (non-hassidic) haredi community, met with family members of hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prayed with them, and discussed the efforts to free their loved ones.

On Thursday, Mishpacha Magazine will publish footage from the meeting during which Rabbi Lando was asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's apprehensions about advancing a deal that could lead to a security threat.

"I'm not a political person. Maybe if they had abducted the Prime Minister's son, what would have he done?" Rabbi Lando pondered.

This was the first time the senior rabbi discussed the issue.