The Jordan Valley Regional Council announced on Wednesday that Saraya Elboim, aged 22 from Mehola, fell in battle in Lebanon.

Elboim was a squad commander in the Golani Brigade 51st Battalion.

He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

"Saraya was a social boy, happy, surrounded by friends, principled, connected to his roots, full of unlimited giving," the Regional Council wrote in a statement.

"Saraya went to fight in Gaza in the middle of squad commanders training, he returned to finish the course, and immediately went to fight in Lebanon, he had four months left before his discharge."