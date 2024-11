Three individuals were lightly wounded in a ramming attack at the Dayr Qadis Junction northeast of Modi'in.

According to Rescuers Without Borders, two Israelis and an Arab were wounded. Emergency forces tended to the victims at the scene.

The IDF is searching for the vehicle that carried out the attack.

On Tuesday, security forces arrested two terrorists who allegedly rammed IDF soldiers near Bethlehem the night before.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.