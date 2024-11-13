IDF operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization continue in the air, on the ground, and at sea.

The IDF revealed on Wednesday that the Israeli Navy has been carrying out defensive and offensive missions in the maritime arena.

In an operation led by the Intelligence Division of the Israeli Navy, IAF fighter jets struck the central base of Hezbollah’s naval unit in Beirut. The base was used as a central operations hub in which dozens of the unit’s vessels were stored and training was carried out, with the goal of damaging naval and strategic assets in Israel’s maritime space.

Israeli Navy vessels, guided by ISA intelligence, eliminated the terrorist Saeed Alaa Naif Ali, a senior operative in Hamas’ military wing in Lebanon. Ali led terrorist attacks against Israel and worked to recruit operatives for the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon. In another strike, Ali Barakat, a Hezbollah terrorist in the organization’s aerial unit (Unit 127), was eliminated.

The strikes were directed by the Israeli Navy’s fire control center, which guides the offensive effort in close cooperation with the Northern Command, the Israeli Air Force, and the Intelligence Directorate.

The IDF noted that alongside their offensive efforts, the Israeli Navy troops continue in their defense missions in the different arenas.

credit: IDF Spokesperson

