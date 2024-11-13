When an Israeli woman received a phone call from an unrecognizable number almost a year ago, she never expected to be told something that would destroy her life – that her husband was in prison.

Chava Malul was in for yet another blow a day later when told that the legal fees and fines towards release would cost her thousands upon thousands of dollars.

By now, Nosson Malul has been imprisoned for 11 months. Chava has been working on coming up with the money, but much more is needed. Not knowing where to turn, the frantic woman made an emergency crowdfunding page, hoping someone would notice it and help her.

That’s where something incredible happened.

Donations started flooding in from Jewish communities all over the world– Australia, Golders Green, Belgium, Boro Park, Israel. Complete strangers were moved by the family's story and donated generously with blessings and supportive messages. Moments like these remind us of the incredible compassion that flows through the veins of every single Jew.

Meanwhile, Nosson’s situation remains dire. Authorities report that the severe conditions of his incarceration are taking a significant toll on his mental and physical health. He is suffering daily, facing starvation and harassment from other inmates.

This story isn’t just about one man’s fight for freedom; it's about a community’s boundless capacity for empathy and action.

