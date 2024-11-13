

Dear friends,

My name is Adele (Udi), and I am the mother of Yocheved, a five-year-old girl with a huge smile and a heart full of love. But Yocheved is not like other girls her age. Instead of playing, she’s fighting for her life.

She just wants to wake up in the morning without pain, without needles, without tests. She dreams of going back to kindergarten, running on the grass, and hugging us, like any regular child.

Our Yocheved is sick with leukemia, and this cruel illness has taken away her childhood. Now, we have another chance—a special treatment in Vienna that could save her. But the journey is very expensive—flights, treatments, hospital stays. We can’t do it alone.

We need you. Every donation, every bit of help, all of your support and encouragement, give us hope to see her recover.

Please, help us save her. Help us heal her. She needs us now more than ever.

Udi



Click here to Donate


















