The popular British newspaper 'The Guardian' announced on Wednesday that it will stop its involvement with the social network X (formerly Twitter).

An official statement from the newspaper read: "We wanted to inform our readers that we will no longer post from any official Guardian system account on X (formerly Twitter)."

"This is something we have been considering for some time given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism."

"The platform’s coverage of US election crystallised longstanding concerns about its content,” says The Guardian. X is a toxic media platform, that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use to influence and shape political discourse."

The newspaper stated that readers on the newspaper's website will be able to share their articles and the newspaper will embed content from the X network - but will not officially publish on the platform.

The Guardian said X users would still be able to share its articles across the platform and that posts on X would occasionally be embedded in its work as part of its live news reporting

"Social media can be an important tool for news organizations, to help us reach new audiences, but at this point, X now plays a diminished role in promoting our work."