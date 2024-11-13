A rocket-like object was located, for the first time, in the village of Budrus, several kilometers from Ben Gurion International Airport, containing a standard, not improvised, explosive, that terrorists planned to fire from Judea and Samaria towards the center of the country, as reported on Wednesday morning by the Israel Hayom daily.

According to the report, this is an alarming escalation, first, because as far as is known, this is the first attempt to produce a rocket outside of northern Samaria, and, due to its content, a high-quality explosive can cause many casualties.

Following the seizure of the improvised rocket, the Efraim Brigade forces implemented a large operation in the village, but did not discover any more such materials.

It was also reported that terrorists in Judea and Samaria have been trying for a long time to obtain standard explosives, in order to produce explosive charges or rockets. The explosive charges seized in recent years in Judea and Samaria, including those seized before they were put to use, which were detonated by the IDF forces or some that exploded on IDF vehicles, were composed of a relatively weak and improvised explosive charge, made from a fertilizer and other household items. Such a charge can cause a lot of damage, but not on the scale of a standard explosive charge.