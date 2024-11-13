Over the past year since the October 7th massacre, and for most of the past four years of the Biden Presidency, we have witnessed a spike of Jew hatred and open anti-Semitism on the campuses and streets of America, with pro-Hamas Muslims and Arab-Americans at the vanguard. During this period, many of these Muslims and Arab-Americans have made the leap from harboring anti-Semitic thoughts to physically attacking Jews, desecrating Jewish institutions, and any symbol of the Jewish people or the State of Israel.

Over a relatively short time span, these Jew hating mobs have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that most Diaspora Jews are conscious of whenever they exit the front door of their homes.

In what was commonly referred to as “the good old days”, we were accustomed to the classical type of anti-Semitism, the “gentlemen’s agreement” type of bigotry and discrimination against Jews; residential restrictions, academic restrictions, cultural restrictions, and employment restrictions. American Jews did not condone it, but overcame it and even thrived.

For the past century America was a “safe haven” for American Jews enabling the Jewish community to reach the highest pinnacles in all fields of endeavor. Yet as we move backwards to the future, and as Jews are hunted down and attacked violently in broad daylight on the campuses and streets of America, all you have to do to understand this new phenomenon is listen to the declarative pronouncements made by these mobs of Muslims and Arab-Americans as they viciously attack Jews arbitrarily for no other reason than the fact that they are Jews. They openly express that they want Jews to die, and that they want to annihilate the Jewish community as a whole. They want to “kill the Jews,” perhaps with their own bare hands, and show their actions to the world through social media.

The common thread unifying this desire for the total destruction of Jews is shared by both radicalized pro-Hamas Muslims/Arab-Americans and classical Nazi ideology prior to and during the Holocaust era. This modern alliance between pro-Hamas supporters and the Nazi ideology is only the latest manifestation of a common bond dedicated to “purifying” humanity of any Jewish presence and promoting the total destruction of Jews and the State of Israel.

Underlying this unholy alliance of Jew hatred upheld by modern day radical Muslims and the Nazi ideology now spans a period that began during the 1920’s of the previous century. The Nazi ideology spoke of “redemptive anti-Semitism”, namely a form of anti-Semitism that explains all in the world by offering a form of “redemption” by exterminating and purifying humanity from the Jews. According to this idea, exterminating the Jews will prevent them from corrupting the world any further and will enable people to be redeemed and purified.

“Redemptive anti-Semitism” provides a pathway to be liberated from the Jews. It begins with physically attacking Jews, expelling Jews from their homes and communities, and ends with their physical annihilation. The manifestation of “redemptive anti-Semitism” diligently implemented throughout Europe during the Holocaust, has been passed on to pro-Hamas supporters who freely profess their hatred of Jews and the State of Israel.

Islamic religious and political leaders adhere to a parallel concept that divides the world into Dar al-Islam (House of Islam) and Dar al-harb (House of War) as they broadcast daily sermons of incitement to murder Jews, promising heaven and redemption for those that carry out this call to rid the world of Jews.

The Dar al-Islam are all those lands in which a Muslim government rules and the Holy Law of Islam prevails. Non-Muslims may live there on Muslim sufferance. The outside world, which has not yet been subjugated to Muslim rule, is called the "House of War," and strictly speaking is in a perpetual state of jihad, of holy war, as imposed by the Sharia law, a canonically obligatory perpetual state of war until the whole world is either converted or subjugated to Islam.

These Islamic doctrines dissociate themselves from the prevailing values, mores, constitutions, laws, and legal regulations of American culture and society. They go one step further and claim that Sharia Law is above all "human made" local rules and regulations and have no true intent to allow for real integration but wantto use the freedom of Democratic societies to strengthen their message, that Islam is not and will never be subservient to any other religion or political system.

Hamas, the terrorist group that occupies Gaza, is dedicated to the murder of all Jews in Israel – a goal spelled out in its charter: the end to the Jewish state and the creation of an Islamic state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. As stated in its founding document, the Hamas Charter, Hamas is committed to waging Jihad, or holy war, in order “to raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine.” Its stated goal is to eliminate the Jewish state and kill Jews. That is precisely what Hamas has set out to do, and has been doing, in its present savage campaign of mass slaughter since Oct 7th.

Social media tweets and comments such as “As long as there is Jewish life in the world, peace is not possible.” have become the new norm and “redemptive anti-Semitism” will continue to radicalize Muslims and Arab-Americans to continue their crusade to free humanity from the Jews.

Signs in the campuses and on the streets of America held by supporters of Hamas; “From the River to the Sea” - “Hitler was right” while waving a Palestinian flag – “Do you want to survive America? Kill the Jew snake” - “God hates Jews” – “support humanity not Israel” – “glory to the martyrs” – “let’s wipe out Israel”, are all manifestations of how “redemptive anti-Semitism” has evolved over the past four years and more so since the Oct 7th massacre.

Muslim and Arab-American supporters of Hamas no longer differentiate between American Jews and Israel, no longer differentiate between a rapist and his victim, no longer differentiate between murderer and those he murdered.

Dar al-Islam begins with the Jews only as a first step, the rest of humanity will follow.

