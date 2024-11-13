On the yahrtzeit of Rachel Emanu, which fell on November 12 this year, several hundred thousand people visited her tomb. In contrast, at the official memorial ceremony for Yitzhak Rabin, if it is not canceled this year due to security concerns, there will be maybe four-hundred people who attend, most of whom are required to come.

The Prime Minister has to be there. The President has to attend. The Head of the Knesset has to make an official appearance. The IDF Chief cantor must sing. Representatives of the Knesset, the different political parties, the justice system, army, and police have to be on hand. Several busloads of children and youth groups will be bussed to Har Herzl. The media filming the ceremony, and the soldiers guarding the event, will make up another third of the crowd.

Let’s try not to talk about the murder. It was horrific and unforgiveable. Everyone knows that murder is wrong, everyone condemns it. Let’s try to talk about what is called the “incitement” surrounding the murder, and why so much criticism was directed at Rabin. This is still almost impossible to do, for if you criticize Rabin then the leftist media and leftist politicians claim that you are a murderer too. Just as it has been from the night of the murder, the focus of the memorial ceremony and its media coverage is not so much on Rabin as on the “incitement of the Right” which preceded it.

Bullets didn’t kill Yitzhak Rabin, the Left likes to proclaim.. It was the incitement of Bibi and his settler thugs on the Right. That’s what the official memorial speakers say every year in their eulogies. That’s what the Rabin family claims. That’s what the media echoes. Hatred and incitement killed Yitzhak Rabin they obsessively maintain. That is what keeps most of the nation from attending the memorial.

Let’ try to objectively analyze things. Where did all that ill feeling come from? From Netanyahu? From the settlers opposed to Oslo? their Rabbis? That’s what the Left declared then and cannot stop repeating now. That’s what a movie about Yigal Amir wanted to teach a new generation of youngsters who didn’t know Yitzhak Rabin. The film purported to tell the true story of what really happened leading up to his murder. According to the movie, and according to the “official” version of Modern Zionist History published in many books and high-school texts, the wicked majority on the Right gunned down the lauded hero of the land.

The Right did not like Rabin. But it did not murder him. And did its ill feelings fall down from the clouds? No. There is a reason that over half of the nation opposed Yitzhak Rabin and his forum of arrogant peaceniks who were convinced that giving away the heartland of the country to a bloodthirsty enemy was the best way to secure the future of Israeli children for time everlasting, who held secret illegal talks with terrorists in Oslo for a year and sprung a terrible agreement on the Israeli people.

We tried to explain to him the error of his terrible gamble – oh how we tried. We pleaded. We demonstrated. Again and again our protests filled the streets. But Rabin reacted with scorn. HE would decide, he stated. HE knew what was best, he said. He called the idealists of the Golan whirling “propellers.” He snarled when he responded to our arguments, gazing upon the settlers of Judea and Samaria like bothersome flies who stood in his way.

We begged him not to give rifles to the terror squads of Arafat, but Yitzhak Rabin and his comrade in peace Shimon Peres, gave thousands of rifles to them anyway, to enemies who used them to kill scores of Jews.

He gave away chunks of the Jewish Homeland to enemies who swore to destroy the Jewish State, and who have used that haven of terror ever since to rain down missiles on the people of Israel and to plan and carry out the hideous massacre on Simchat Torah and the painful war which we are embattled in today.

Yitzhak Rabin's party bought votes in the Knesset with bribes, and relied on the backing of Arab parties to pass his ill-fated plan. When bus after bus filled with innocent Jews was blown to the sky, he continued with his delusionary peace plan,, unwilling to listen to the tears and pleadings of more than half of the nation. He called the murdered Jews "sacrifices for peace."

The incitement which the Left always screams about didn’t grow out of a test tube. Emotions don’t sprout in a vacuum. We are still suffering from the outcome of Yitzhak Rabin’s ill-fated decisions.

It is possible that he was outmaneuvered by the Israeli Oslo negotiators, that had he lived, he would have backtracked, but we will never know.

The falsehood surrounding the “Rabin Legacy” continued to be accepted as is the annual budget expended on glorifying the lie of peace with those who seek Israel’s destruction, along with the proliferation of Rabin Peace Foundations, and Rabin Research Centers, and Rabin Museums, and Rabin Youth Hostels, Rabin Faculties for Tolerance, Yitzhak Rabin highways and parks. It is identity engineering at its worst, and the fanfare and hype that usually surrounds the observance of Rabin Memorial Day are as false as the justness of the Palestinian Arab cause.

Perhaps, although we continue to mourn the tragic and unforgiveable murder of a prime minister, we should let this year’s memorial pass in silence in order that the newly-inflicted wounds of the nation heal.