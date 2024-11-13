Mike Huckabee, Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to Israel, spoke to Galei Zahal Radio, on his new appointment.

Huckabee admitted, “I am still in a bit of a shock. This is a wonderful appointment. I am incredibly honored that the President asked me to serve in this capacity. There are still so many things that I am not yet aware of in terms of timing, but on a personal level, this is a wonderful opportunity to serve my country.”

“I visited Israel in 1973, almost 53 years ago and since then I have made dozens of trips to the country. I have taken tens of thousands of Americans to visit Israel and it has been an amazing honor,” he added.

Huckabee says that, “I can’t describe the excitement of this appointment. I hope the honor that the president has given me will be well founded.”

“I have been a frequent visitor to Judea and Samaria and I believe that there is a chance of applying Israeli sovereignty to the region. I also very much believe that the people of Israel deserve a secure and safe country and I will do anything I can that will help and accommodate this goal,” said Huckabee, adding that, “of course I will not be the one to make the policy, but I will carry out the president’s policy. But there has never been a US president, who has been more helpful in ensuring the sovereignty of Israel. No one has done more for Israel, including recognition of the Golan Heights, than President Trump.”

Huckabee admits that, “I haven’t had time to process the matter of the Gaza Strip. Today has been a pretty intense day, with hundreds of calls and text messages. I don’t want to make comments about policy. The president will decide and I will carry out his policies.”

Huckabee concluded, saying, “I’m very much looking forward to being there.”