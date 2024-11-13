US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has chosen John Ratcliffe to serve as his CIA director.

Ratcliffe, a former congressman from Texas, had been high on the list of potential attorney general candidates, CNN reported, citing sources with knowledge of the deliberations.

Ratcliffe, who is currently a co-chair at the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, served as the director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 during Trump’s first term.

He stayed in his position during the 2020 election and presidential transition.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said in a statement announcing Ratcliffe’s appointment.

Ratcliffe was accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of declassifying intelligence for use by Trump and his Republican allies to attack political opponents, including Joe Biden, a charge which Ratcliffe's office denied.