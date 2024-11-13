The Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, on Tuesday evening congratulated Mike Huckabee on his appointment as the United States Ambassador to Israel.

“Huckabee is a longtime friend of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, deeply connected to our ancestral heritage and the land of Israel. For many years, he has stood by us with love and a recognition of the Jewish people's right to return and live throughout the entire land, particularly in Judea and Samaria,” said Ganz.

“We are confident that his tenure will strengthen the bond between our nations. We thank President Trump for this worthy choice and wish Huckabee great success in his important mission,” he added

Watch Huckabee’s remarks on his visit to ancient Shiloh and the connection of the people of Israel to the land of Israel: