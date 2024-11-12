The Nahariya municipality announced on Tuesday evening that the two people killed in the afternoon rocket strike in the city are Ziv Belfer, 54, and Shimon Najm, 52.

The municipality said: "We send our sincere condolences to the families, we will continue to support them at this difficult time."

The two were initially critically wounded and pronounced dead a short time later. The IDF reported that ten rockets had been identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted.

MDA emergency medic Dor Vaknin said: "The rocket hit a warehouse. We quickly reached the scene. There was a lot of destruction and a fire burning. We examined both men who were lying unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. Unfortunately their injuries were too severe and after initial tests we had to pronounce them both dead."

At the same time, alarms were activated in the center of the country, including Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Givat Hashlosha, Givat Shmuel, Herzliya, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Gan, and others.