US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met yesterday (Monday) and discussed the letter Blinken and other US officials sent last month warning that Israel had 30 days to comply with the Biden Administration's demands on aid to Gaza or it would risk a cutoff of American military aid.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met in Washington yesterday with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. The Secretary and Minister reviewed steps that Israel has taken to improve the dire humanitarian situation inside Gaza in response to the letter sent by the Secretary and Secretary of Defense Austin on October 13," Miller said.

"The Minister updated the Secretary on operational changes made by the Israeli Defense Forces and COGAT, as well as policy decisions taken by the Government of Israel to address the measures included in the letter. The Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring those changes lead to an actual improvement in the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, including through the delivery of additional assistance to civilians throughout Gaza. The Secretary further reiterated the importance that Israel take every possible step to minimize civilian harm.

"The Secretary also underscored the importance of ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home. He reiterated that charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction is the only way to ensure lasting peace and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians. The Secretary and Minister further discussed ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups," Miller said.

The letter signed by Secretary Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and delivered to then-Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on October 13 claimed that there has been a decline in the amount of humanitarian aid that has entered Gaza in recent months and that this raises "questions" about Israel's commitment not to place restrictions on the entry of aid into the enclave.

The letter stated, “We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government—including halting commercial imports, denying or impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza in September, continuing burdensome and excessive dual-use restrictions, and instituting new vetting and onerous liability and customs requirements for humanitarian staff and shipments—together with increased lawlessness and looting—are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza.”