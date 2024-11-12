The famous author Tuvia Tenenbom spent two weeks at the Succot family’s B&B in Yitzhar, with the aim of writing a new book about communities in Judea and Samaria.

Tenenbom, author of "I sleep in Hitler's room," "Catch the Jew," "The Lies They Tell," and more, spent his time in Yitzhar talking to the local residents and spending Shabbat meals together with his wife at Tzvi and Chaya Sukkot and family.

Tenenbom also visited Joseph's tomb in Nablus and even went down south with MK Sukkot and head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, for the conference on the return to the Gaza Strip.

At the end of his stay at the Succot's B&B, Tenenbom said: "They are nice people, I enjoyed spending time with them. Tzvi is great. He is a cool guy, sociable and funny."