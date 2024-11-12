The forces of Battalion 162 continue the military operation in the Jabaliya area. Last week the forces of the Kfir Brigade carried out raids to clear the area of ​​Beit Lahiya.

During the operation, the forces located and destroyed several barrels of a rocket launcher that were aimed at the Gaza envelope communities. In addition, they located Hamas uniforms, military equipment, Kalashnikov rifles and weapon parts.

During the battles, the soldiers also eliminated terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building from which they fired at the IDF forces. After the terrorists were eliminated, the building that was used as the terrorists' military headquarters, was destroyed.

During the brigade's activities in the region, the IDF forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in face-to-face encounters, including attacks from the air, and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures.