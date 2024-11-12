Another five names of soldiers killed in Gaza and Southern Lebanon were just cleared for publication. Amongst these soldiers are reservists, whose children are now orphaned and will never embrace their fathers again. The number of children orphaned this month is climbing, following 74 children orphaned last month after their fathers were killed in combat.

A mourning family member shared, “My brother was just killed in an engagement with Hezbollah terrorists. When I visited the family, my little nieces and nephews looked so bewildered, how could it be that their Abba wasn’t coming home? They never dreamt that the goodbye would be the last one.”

A fund has been opened to give critical financial support to their children. The goal is to raise $20,000 per child to provide them with desperately needed financial security. Without help, they may struggle significantly later in life as they marry and move on to higher education.

Over 90% of the childrens' funds haven’t been raised yet, and organizers have appealed to the public to support the children of fallen soldiers. “The children need this fund to give them the future that their father can no longer provide. Their fathers gave up their lives for the country, this is our only chance to give back.”