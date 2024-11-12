Tzipporah Rosenbergis a Tanach lecturer and poetess living in Jerusalem. Her poems are noted for gifted allusions to verses and midrash.

Jeremiah 31: (Chabad translation) 14-16:

So says the Lord: A voice is heard on high, lamentation, bitter weeping, Rachel weeping for her children, she refuses to be comforted for her children for they are gone.

So says the Lord: Refrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for there is reward for your work, says the Lord, and they shall come back from the land of the enemy.

And there is hope for your future, says the Lord, and the children shall return to their borders.

Mother Rachel 2024:

Up on high is Mother Rachel:

Revealing

Secret signs

To teach us

That out of hardship, tears and hidden sorrow

We will emerge strengthened

Daughters and mothers

And matchless women

Who sound not tears, nor sighs and groanings

Who sound, from on high,

The voice of consolation.

Shaking buds and grasses

Hoping to behold

A people returning to its land

Sure of itself

And with a mission

Of priceless worth,

Going on its way.

Notes:

The poem contains quotes and paraphrasing from Jeremiah's words, as brought above, and from Rachel's life:

1. Ramah is the place from which the prophet says Rachel's voice will be heard one day, but it also means "on high".

2. Secret signs: Rachel gave the secret signs she and Jacob had used to identify one another to her sister Leah to prevent her from being humiliated

3. "On its way" is Eim Haderech in Hebrew, literally, the mother road.

Hebrew Original:

מוֹסֶרֶת לָנוּ

סִימָנִים מֻסְתָּרִים

שֶׁנֵּדַע שֶׁמִּקְּשָׁיִים

מִבְּכִיּוֹת וּמְחִלּוֹת

נֵצֵא מְחֻזָּקוֹת

כְּבָנוֹת אִמָּהוֹת

וְנָשִׁים נְדִירוֹת

הַמּוֹנְעוֹת קוֹל

תְּלוּנָה וַאֲנָחָה

וּמַשְׁמִיעוֹת בָּרָמָה

קוֹל נֶחָמָה

מְנַעֵר צִיץ וְחָצִיר

מְיַחֵל לְהָכִיל

עַם שָׁב לִגְבוּלוֹ

בּוֹטֵחַ בְּעַצְמוֹ

וּבִשְׁלִיחוּת

רַבַּת אֵיכוּת

עַל אֵם

דְּרָכִים