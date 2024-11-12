Dr Anjuli Pandavar is a British writer and social critic, who completed her PhD in political economy. She was born into a Muslim family in apartheid South Africa, where she left Islam in 1979. Anjuli is preparing to convert to Judaism. She is one of the staunchest defenders of Israel and a (constructive) critic of the Jewish state when she believes it is warranted. She owns and writes on Murtadd to Human , where she may be contacted.

Four decades after having left Islam, I was still reflecting on the experience, still debriefing. How did my Muslim mind work for me to have been enthralled to its certainties for so long, and, more importantly, why could I not see it at the time? Only much later, in 2000 did I become aware of just how thoroughly my psyche had been messed up. Later still, I came across a talk by Yuri Bezmenov , in which he laid out the KGB’s ideological subversion of the West. Most striking was:

“Exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralised is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camps, he will refuse to believe it. When a military boot crushes his b***s, then he will understand, but not before that. That’s the tragedy of demoralisation. So basically, America is stuck with demoralisation. Even if you start right now, here, this minute, you start educating new generation of Americans, it will still take you fifteen to twenty years to turn the tide of ideological perception of reality back to normality and patriotism.”

A former KGB lieutenant colonel is now the President of Russia. His former employer’s handiwork is amply in evidence in many parts of the world, not least the United States. In researching for this essay, I came across the response of a Princeton Professor, Eddie S. Glaude Jr , to the consistently-repeated economic hardships of the over 50% of the American electorate who put Trump in office. The professor, as if living in an alternate world, thundered:

“I do not believe that! I cannot believe that! And the reason I think you [interviewer] believe it is, because you don't want to believe that that's what's really motivating them. It's always the case. We people don't want to believe what the country actually is, because if they believe it, they're going to have to confront what's in them. I don't believe that they voted for a crook, a person who they know is stealing from—just doing everything to undermine the so-called country that they love. And then they're telling us this bs: that it's economics. We know that's not true.”

Denying the obvious facts when you are a professor is alarming enough, but when you fail to notice a landslide all around you, then you bring to mind Yuri Bezmenov. “The facts tell nothing to him. He will refuse to believe it.” It also recalls the workings of the Muslim mind. In the ummah’s autopsy on the Gaza War, an educated Muslim managed to divest himself of the following fragment: “when October 7th happened and the genocide started up after that.” The genocide started “after that.”

In their autopsy of Donald Trump’s election victory, American ‘revert’ Imam Tom Facchine poured out his delusions to his 21-century Islam interviewer:

Facchine: They [the Trump campaign] poured their last week or their last 10 days into PR and meetings with the Muslim community. Trump went to a Yemeni café in Dearborn, Michigan. He went on stage and he praised Muslims and he prayed, he praised me, he praised Muslims and praised Arabs. He said that they're not terrorists. They're our friends. They want peace; this sort of thing. It might all be lies, who knows, but the thing is that he tried, like he—

Interviewer: They recognise that it [the Muslim community] is a formidable force.

Facchine: Exactly! If it were not a formidable force, they would have put their money and their time elsewhere.

Egyptian intellectual, Dr Khaled Montaser observes about Muslims:

“We are a people incapable of comprehending sarcasm, since it requires a bit of thinking and intellectualising. And we read with great speed and a hopeful eye, not an eye for truth or reality. Some of us are struck with blindness when we read things that go against our hopes.”

The same goes for what they hear, what they see and what they do. Zionist Israelis will immediately recognise these symptoms in thousands of their own countrymen and women, who to this day remain unshakeably convinced that their own elected government is illegitimate and that the Prime Minister’s downfall is a higher priority than prevailing over the Palestinian Arabs that attempted a genocide of their entire nation on 7 October. When Hamas swears to do it again and again and again, they do not believe that. They cannot believe that.

The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States does not solve the problem of two generations of demoralised Americans. It simply creates the first necessary condition for solving it. Apostasy from Islam does not put you in control of your own mind, but it is the first necessary condition for taking such control. Israel winning her war against the Iranian regime and her jihad terrorist armies, does not solve the problem of Israel’s capitulatory Left. It is only the first necessary condition for solving it.

“Even if you start right now, here, this minute, you start educating new generation of Americans, it will still take you fifteen to twenty years to turn the tide of ideological perception of reality back to normality and patriotism.”

The same goes for those to whom it will fall to restore Israel, and to those who wish to reclaim humanity after Islam. Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and Muhammad bin Salman have a far more formidable task ahead of them than perhaps they realise. “The change will start now that Donald Trump won in the US, because whatever happens in the US, happens in Europe six or ten months later.” That is the view of Dominik Tarczynski, Polish politician, journalist and Member of the European Parliament. The Republican Party can easily have the next uninterrupted twelve, sixteen or twenty years to get this done in America, and help create the conditions for the rest of us to do the same.