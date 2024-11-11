Opposition chairman, MK Yair Lapid, met on Monday evening with representatives of bereaved families from Forum Hagvura.

During the meeting, the representatives of the families presented the organization's goals and position on current issues, as well as the achievements of the war.

During the meeting Lapid told them how he perceives the day after the war in the Gaza Strip and the importance of continuing the fighting in Lebanon.

The participants also implored Lapid to tone down public discourse and present the complexity of the poignant dispute with a manner of respect.

CEO of the Forum, Wally Wolfstahl, told Lapid, "We expect you to ensure that the members of the opposition will not do anything to obstruct the fighting, that they will not weaken the spirit of the soldiers and the nation in times of war. You must strengthen the soldiers and strengthen our fighters on the front lines. It is inconceivable that our soldiers are fighting and, at the same time, elected officials are weakening them. Do not do anything to get in the way of our victory'."

During the meeting, Lapid emphasized his commitment to Israel's security and the return of the hostages and stated that he supports the deportation of terrorist families.