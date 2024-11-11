Chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, calls for suspending Israel's membership in the United Nations and imposing international sanctions.

In a speech before the Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Abbas said that "the UN Security Council and General Assembly are required to suspend Israel's membership in the UN, as long as it is not committed to international law and its documented obligations, and does not stop its crimes against the Palestinian people."

Abbas called on the Arab countries to reexamine their relationships with Israel and to avoid normalizing relations with Israel because of its "non-compliance with international law.”

In addition, he also called for the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution ordering the imposition of sanctions on Israel and demanding that it end the occupation and settlements within a year, in accordance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice.