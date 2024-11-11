Arab affairs commentator, Zvi Yehezkeli, commented on the pogrom in Amsterdam and the increasing trend of Islamization in Europe. “I see it differently than the Europeans, because they don't recognize a religious conflict – they see a clash of fans based on the conflict of Gaza. This reminds me of the story of the Marmara. I said, 'Yes, it's a flotilla and Muslim Brotherhood activists are coming here to volunteer for Gaza,' and then we encountered the violence. This is exactly what happened here – we thought it was all about football, and then we saw the iron fist of Islam on the street," said Yehezkeli said in an interview with 103FM.

He is pessimistic about the possibility that European countries will change. "Europe, in my opinion, is at the point of no return. At the screening I did for a television documentary, the French military attaché came. He said to me: ‘Do you think I don't know that the Muslim Brotherhood is establishing a state within a state here in France? That I don't know that there are Sharia laws in the suburbs of Paris? We know that. France has gone down the drain. What are you even asking about?’ The question is whether the security establishment can wake up the media or the courts to see this as diverse from the European constitutions. It's quite similar to what exists here. Democracy doesn't let you see the struggle."

The situation in Western Europe, says Yechezkeli, is much more serious than is commonly thought. "You have to realize that we don't hear about Europe every day in the news. Europe is rampant with incidents of women who can't walk in certain areas, a sense of insecurity, of theft and crimes, and desecration of state symbols. Immigrants in Europe have a different choice than their parents had. Zinedine Zidane's parents came to integrate and become French. Their children’s children said: 'What? We are Muslims and then maybe we are French.'"