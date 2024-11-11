The Israel Democracy Index (IDI) on Sunday published a new survey showing that while Israeli Arabs believe that Israel's response to Iran's missile October 1 missile barrage was too weak.

The survey showed that in total, 41% of respondents believe that Israel's response was "appropriately strong," while 43.5% believe it was "too weak"; just 3.5% believe it was "too strong." Among Arabs, however, 45.5% of respondents say the response was too weak, 31% say it was appropriately strong, and 8% say it was too strong. Among Jews, 43% said the response was too weak, while an equal number said it was appropriately strong. Just 3% said it was too strong.

When divided by political stance, 46% of leftists and 48% of centrists believe the response was appropriately strong, and 28% and 32% respectively think it was too weak. On the political right, however, 51% say Israel's response was too weak, and 41% say it was appropriately strong.

When asked about the effect of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's elimination, 62.5% of Jews said that Sinwar's death brings Israel closer to achieving its goals for the war, while only 21% of Arabs agreed.

A majority of respondents (56%) believe that Sinwar's death allows Israel more flexibility in negotiating a prisoner swap-ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Among Arabs, 67% of respondents think Sinwar's death allows greater flexibility in negotiations; only 53.5% of Jews agree.

When asked about Israel's next steps in its war against Hezbollah, 46.5% support focusing on reaching a diplomatic agreement, while an almost equal share - 46% - say that Israel should focus on denigrating Hezbollah militarily, and 7.5% do not know.

Among Jewish respondents, 54% support continuing the war, while 38% support a diplomatic solution. Among Arabs, however, 88% support a diplomatic solution, while just 6.5% support continuing the war. Divided by political stance, around 75% of leftists and 57% of centrists would like to see a diplomatic solution, along with 22% of rightists. Around 20% of leftists, 29% of centrists, and and 72% of rightists support continuing the war against Hezbollah.

Approximately 44.5% of respondents believe that those evacuated from northern Israel will be able to return home within six months, while 40% believe it will take longer than that for residents of northern Israel to return home safely.

Questioned on the "day after" the war against Hezbollah, 34.5% of respondents believe that a multinational force should control southern Lebanon, while 27% believe control should be handed to the Lebanese army and a similar percentage - 26% - believe that Israel must retain control of the area. Just 2% would like to see the area south of the Litani River in the hands of Hezbollah.

Among Arabs, however, 55% of respondents would like the see the Lebanese army control the area, while among Jews, 37.5% - the largest share, though a minority - would like to see a multinational force take charge.