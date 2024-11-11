Troops from the IDF's Nahal Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been conducting precise, intelligence based targeted operations and raids on terrorist locations over recent months in the area of Rafah.

Over the course of these raids, the soldiers eliminated many terrorists.

During activity in the area of Shabura, the soldiers located weapons storage facilities with ammunition stockpiles left behind by the enemy.

In one of the searches near a mosque and a hospital, a weapons storage facility containing observation equipment, drones, enemy manufacturing supplies, explosive devices, and dozens of mortar shells was located.

The facility was then dismantled by the brigade’s engineering forces.

Additionally, dozens of terrorist infrastructure, armed terrorist cells, anti-tank missiles sites, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, and more were struck by the brigade's Fire Control Center.