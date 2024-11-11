A one-minute recording of an Israeli man held in a prison in Moldova is leaving readers horrified. Nosson Malul, a father of a little girl, is being targeted by inmates for being Israeli, and for being a Jew.

In the recording, listeners feel that the torment he is enduring is unimaginable.

Nosson’s family has launched a crowdfunding campaign to meet the court’s conditions for his release to bring him back to his loved ones, including his elderly parents and his young daughter, who have been deeply affected by his absence.

A global race is currently underway to bring this beloved father home, alive, before it’s too late. Click here to reunite Nosson with his daughter.