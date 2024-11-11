Dubbed “The Master Mentalist,” Lior Suchard’s inexplicable ability to use intuition, psychology, and the power of suggestion to read thoughts, make startlingly accurate predictions, and astound skeptical critics has made him one of the world’s most famous performers. He’s been hailed by James Corden as, “without a doubt, the world’s best mentalist.”

Suchard’s meteoric career has led him to perform for audiences of 20,000 alongside Barbra Streisand, sell-out shows in India, Australia, and Russia, and appear on prominent American talk shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. His inexplicable achievements include miraculously predicting the results of international cricket games, Israeli elections, and the thoughts of countless audience members.

As one of the world’s most famous living Israelis, Suchard has never been shy about his Israeli origins. But since October 7th, he’s stood tall in the fight against antisemitism. He took American comedian Jerry Seinfeld to visit patients at Tel Hashomer’s Sheba Medical Center, he’s advocated for Israel with influential friends, and his non-stop performances have brought a much-needed dose of positivity, laughter, and motivation to Israeli frontline soldiers and war evacuees.

While Suchard has performed for celebrities, corporate titans, politicians, and royalty, his December 1st show in New York marks his most ambitious ticketed American show yet. The evening invites full audience participation and promises an unexplainable, dramatic, and astonishing journey through the wonders of the human mind. “It’s entertaining and fun,” he says, “and by the end, we’ll walk out sensing that, despite everything we knew, we know nothing.”

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s most prestigious production company, will stage Suchard’s New York show in partnership with Davidson Artists Management. This one-night-only event will feature Lior’s signature acts of mind-reading and prediction, alongside new material he’s spent three years preparing for this night. “It’ll involve the entire audience,” he says. “It’s engaging—and surprising.”

Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com and liorsuchard.com.

VIP and group ticket sales are available through Hatzolair.org/suchard, a volunteer network that provides emergency medical transportation to individuals in urgent need.