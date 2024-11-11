Randy/Yisroel Settenbrinois the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy.He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.

Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has been lifted to the highest office in the land. Patriotic, G-d fearing, and common-sense Americans have prayed for this day. Amongst them were 80 - 90% of the Orthodox Jewish community. In our prayers, by our psalms, at our Shabbat tables and when engaged in the commandment of taking challah, we prayed for the restoration of the president and the sweetening of the travails of Messiah.

We see the hand of G-d in all things and understand nothing happens arbitrarily and we are humbled to know that we have received a divine intervention from on high, in a messenger that will restore America to its former standing. A messenger who will support our joint interests and have our back against the school yard bullies of the world. We can all sleep better knowing that someone who actually loves his country and intends to keep it safe will be at its helm.

We are about to watch in prime time as evil abates, reversing the downward trajectory placed in the path of the American people. If we let the man work unhindered by internal strife and combatant subversive tactics, let those amongst us remember the fragility of Jewish continuity and recall we had a protector and a faithful friend in the White House, whose assistance in the US was unconditional. One who will neutralize the effects of Obama and Biden’s imprudent and dangerous policies; policies that have led to our present state of uneasiness.

His business acumen, experience, work ethic and tenacity will diminish the astounding thirty-six trillion in national debt which has US teetering on bankruptcy and would leave the US naked and bare. The President’s concern for American lives will aid our besieged communities, which are flooded with millions of unvetted illegals and rampant crime, to regain their security and identity. President Trump’s leadership will focus on all means to reconfirm our superpower capacity, which waned under Obama and Biden administrations challenging our ability to deter wars. No longer will our military be hampered by budget cuts, aging equipment, and social policy agendas. Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang will take notice and act accordingly.

"It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” - Rocky 1976

President Trump has moved beyond the Rocky’s “Adrian! Slit my eyes!” when faced with media, political witch hunts, bogus civil prosecutions, and social media silencing. The President has literally taken a bullet for the US and persevered through the most malicious entanglement to date. Despite the collusive media and conniving politicians and judges, his stride was not impeded, and he prevailed with the strength and courage of a lion and by the Grace of G-d, as he miraculously stepped solidly forward as if propelled by the energy extended against him. His resilience when confronted by targeted malice, is a lesson for all of the US. In a generation of fragility and safe spaces, he exemplifies a WWII ethic of sacrifice and honor.

“It matters not how strait the gate/How charged with punishments the scroll/I am the master of my fate/I am the captain of my soul.” - Invictus

"Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Churchill

President Trump can be the Churchill of our time, courageously standing at the crossroads of history. He is faced with a herculean task of keeping the US safe in a nuclear world where the entire Eastern seaboard could be obliterated by a missile. All despots, after being appeased by two prior administrations, are on notice they are out matched. Trump is a workaholic, high-powered executive who has built a career out of designating power to the most capable people, which is why he was overwhelmingly supported by our military.

Jews wise to the news saw how the President chose David Friedman the first unabashed Jewish Ambassador and how he disenfranchised Iran trying to wrestle the sword Obama placed in the hands of Iran’s Mullahs to sever Israel.

Trump’s love of the US is not a revelation to those who think for themselves and who have remained awake but not woke. We bear witness to paralyzing national debt, breached borders, disastrous foreign policies, and disintegration of our civil liberties. Increasingly, Blacks, Hispanics and Jews have realized survival concerns take precedent over crossing party line concerns and helped to overcome diehard DNC voters. Media obfuscations were made transparent by the masses who worked feverishly to deprogram the woke and disseminate the truth.

Fortuitously, in the online public arena, truth is less elusive, a free exchange of thoughts challenged US to dig beyond media spin and eschew media propaganda and the establishment, foreign money, polls, and pundits proved powerless against the will of the people.

A Cacophony of Discontent

Media hustlers are still rumbling, Know-nothing entertainers are still mumbling, detached Elites are still grumbling, the self-centered entitled are still fumbling, subversives still scrambling and the academics are still rambling. We need a more harmonious arrangement to forego the pandemonium of recent years.

As Americans, we share a common goal of navigating our future by seeking the mutual success of our fellow citizens to create the right melody for a better destiny for all.

Make America Great Again

MAGA is more a call to action than a slogan, it is a phrase that recalls American exceptionalism and augurs for a successful future for our children and fellow countrymen. MAGA has given US hope that we can be the masters of our own destiny. Trump patriots, people of faith, families, vets, military, police, merchants, and the vast majority of the working-class are speaking in one voice as a discerning and determined American people re-born of the struggle of failed leadership.

There is a hunger for stability and the prioritization of the lives of our citizens. We should all want a strong domestic policy, a rebuilding of the economy, a restoration of our infrastructure balance in education and a return to respect and consideration for first responders, middle class, and family.

President Trump knows the stakes are too high to allow despots not to be put on notice. In his first term he led by example that the best foreign policy moves direct dialogue, containment, and stability. President Trump neutralized Kim Jung Un and Putin and undid the disastrous Joint Comprehensive Plan, putting Iran’s hegemony on hold. He created unprecedented peace in the Middle East, between Israel and the Gulf States. President Trump leads by example, direct dialogue, containment, and stability.

Let us thank G-d for a capable leader who will set the US on the trajectory to Make America Great Again and stand steadfastly by Israel against the UN and the ICC. America and Israel will make the world a safer place when President Trump gives Israel the green light to obliterate Iran’s nuke sites. On that day Israel will be charged from on High to bestow the greatest service to humanity and the greatest sanctification of G-d’s name since Purim for all to see.