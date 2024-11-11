A former IDF soldier has been elected to serve as a representative on the New York State Assembly.

Daniel Norber will represent the Long Island district of Northern Hempstead, making him the first Republican to serve in the position in over 50 years.

Norber, a dual US-Israeli citizen, served in the IDF Military Police.

The elected assemblyman was in Israel during the October 7th massacre. He recounted the events in an interview with the New York Post: "It was the worst atrocity to Jews since the Holocaust. Israel is not the same anymore."

He added: “I saw what happened in Israel. I should do whatever I can to prevent that from happening here.”