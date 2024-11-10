With the direction of precise IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Saturday and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Abu Sakhil, the head of operations for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Sakhil operated in a command and control center that was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Fahed al-Sabah' School in the northern Gaza Strip.

The terrorist was a significant figure for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the planning and execution of terrorist activities and coordinating attacks with Hamas against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, he was involved in compiling situational assessments.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated: "This is another example of the Islamic Jihad's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities."