Footage published by the Swedish Riks news website shows an anti-Israel demonstrator in Stockholm on Saturday grabbing an Israeli flag and throwing it into a river.

The incident occurred while the Swedish capital was marking the anniversary of Kristallnacht. In the video, shortly after he threw the flag in the river, he can be seen being arrested by police officers who were at the scene.

Last month, it was reported that young Swedes, including children, have been attempting to harm Israeli institutions in Sweden and neighboring countries, including with firearms.

In the most recent incident, a 13-year-old boy was arrested after opening fire at the offices of Elbit Systems in Gothenburg.