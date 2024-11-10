Over the past week, troops of the 36th Division, in cooperation with special units and the Intelligence Directorate, conducted special ground activity to dismantle a Hezbollah underground terror compound, hidden under a cemetery in southern Lebanon.

Within the compound, the troops located command rooms, living quarters, and weapon storage facilities filled with arms and combat equipment - ready to be used to infiltrate Israel.

During activity in the area, the Shaldag Unit identified several tunnel shafts leading into the compound, which led to the exposure of the full tunnel. In cooperation with the troops of the division, including the Yahalom Unit, Golani Brigade, 282nd Brigade, the logistics support unit of the 36th Division, and the 605th Engineering Battalion, the forces investigated and dismantled the compound, which extended approximately one kilometer in length, reached approximately two meters in height and was located approximately one and a half kilometers from the border, and did not extend into Israeli territory.

The compound was dismantled through extensive logistical and engineering activity led by the Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Directorate. As part of this dismantling project, hundreds of trucks and concrete mixers poured approximately 4,500 cubic meters of concrete into the underground terror compound.