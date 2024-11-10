Salim Ayyash, a senior figure in the Hezbollah terror organization, was eliminated on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike, al-Arabiya reported.

In December 2020, an international tribunal sentenced Ayyash in absentia to five concurrent life sentences on terrorism-related charges connected to the February 2005 suicide truck bombing in Beirut that killed Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Earlier in the day, reports on social media claimed he was eliminated in a strike in the al-Qusair area on the Syria-Lebanon border.

Hariri was killed only a few months after finishing his term as prime minister.

The attack also killed 21 others, including former Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Bassel Fleihan, and wounded 226 persons.

For his participation in the attack, the US government has been offering a reward of up to $10 million for information Ayyash.