Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday discussed the pogrom against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam and said that the incident revealed the threats against Israel by the country.

"A clear line connects the two antisemitic attacks against Israel that we have seen recently on Dutch soil: The reprehensible legal assault against the State of Israel at the International Court in The Hague, and the violent assault against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam. In both cases, there was dangerous antisemitism, the goal of which was to render helpless the Jews and their state, to deny our state the right of self-defense, and to deny our citizens their very right to life," Netanyahu opened.

He continued: "Yesterday we marked Kristallnacht which occurred 68 years ago in Europe. It was a brutal and violent assault against Jews just because they were Jews. Unfortunately, in recent days we saw pictures that recalled that night. On the streets of Amsterdam, antisemitic rioters attacked Jews, and Israeli citizens, just because they were Jews.

"But there is one great difference between that night and our time: Today we have a state, government, and army of our own. We have the ability, the readiness and the determination to defend ourselves and to demand that others carry out their responsibilities. This is exactly what we have done."

Netanyahu recounted: "Immediately following the reprehensible assault, I called the Dutch Prime Minister. He told me that he was ashamed, that is what he said, 'ashamed', that such an ugly antisemitic attack had occurred in his country. I demanded that he deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law and also protect the Dutch Jewish community. Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who went to the Netherlands, did likewise.

"On my directive, Transportation Minister Miri Regev dispatched planes that brought back all the Israelis who wished to return to Israel, over 2,000. I directed the security services to prepare special instructions for Israelis abroad in light of the new situation that has been created since the war."

The Prime Minister declared: "Attacks of this kind threaten not only Israel but endanger the entire world. We have learned something from history: Wild attacks that start against Jews, never end with the Jews. In the end, they spread to all of society, and pass from country to country until they burn all of humanity. Therefore, I expect and demand that every responsible government take strong, vigorous, clear, and urgent action.

"In any event, we will do what is necessary to defend ourselves and our citizens. We will never allow the atrocities of history to recur. We will never capitulate to antisemitism or terrorism. We will continue to defend our state and our citizens in every arena, against any threat, especially the Iranian threat."

On another note, Netanyahu stated: "In recent days, I have spoken three times with US President-elect Donald Trump. These were very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the US. We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect. We also see the great opportunities facing Israel, in the area of peace and its expansion, and in other areas."