The Gallagher coupleCourtesy of the family
Despite his hesitation, an Israeli groom just got on camera and revealed why his upcoming wedding is in jeopardy, and why his father’s background makes a difference. The groom's father, Micheal Gallagher, is originally from Ireland. He converted to Judaism in 1991 and moved to Israel in 1999 where he married and raised a family.
However, the challenges of converting have come back to haunt him, as his son shared on camera. “My father is a convert. As you can understand, we have no extended family [to celebrate with], no one to rely on for help and support.”
They are now struggling to arrange and pay for wedding expenses. Shmuel Gallagher’s voice cracks a little when he asks, “Please help us build our Jewish home. We need money for the basic wedding expenses - every cent will help us! I am turning to you, to your heart, whoever can help us should be blessed.”
The wedding is taking place tonight, and the groom shared that they still don’t have a decent apartment to move into. They were forced to open a fund and reached out to the Jewish people for support. Mrs. Gallagher wrote in a touching plee, “My husband left his immediate family but joined the biggest warmest family in the world. You’re the only people we can turn to now.”
Donations will make a significant difference to the new couple, allowing them to set up a simple apartment and pay for basic wedding expenses. Readers can visit the couple's fund to give them a home to go to tonight.