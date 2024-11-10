Despite his hesitation, an Israeli groom just got on camera and revealed why his upcoming wedding is in jeopardy, and why his father’s background makes a difference. The groom's father, Micheal Gallagher, is originally from Ireland. He converted to Judaism in 1991 and moved to Israel in 1999 where he married and raised a family.

However, the challenges of converting have come back to haunt him, as his son shared on camera . “My father is a convert. As you can understand, we have no extended family [to celebrate with], no one to rely on for help and support.”

They are now struggling to arrange and pay for wedding expenses. Shmuel Gallagher’s voice cracks a little when he asks, “Please help us build our Jewish home. We need money for the basic wedding expenses - every cent will help us! I am turning to you, to your heart, whoever can help us should be blessed.”

The wedding is taking place tonight, and the groom shared that they still don’t have a decent apartment to move into. They were forced to open a fund and reached out to the Jewish people for support. Mrs. Gallagher wrote in a touching plee, “My husband left his immediate family but joined the biggest warmest family in the world. You’re the only people we can turn to now.”