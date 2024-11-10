The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the German Federal Ministry of Defence have begun coordinating joint preparations for the initial deployment of the Israeli Arrow 3 system on German soil in 2025.

The professional meeting was held at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) of the IMOD. The meeting included two days of discussions with participation from Israeli defense industries, including IAI, Elbit Systems, and MBDA Deutschland GmbH.

The Arrow system, which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors, was developed in cooperation between Israel and the USA to counter long-range ballistic missile threats, with IAI as the prime contractor. The system proved effective against Iranian missile attacks on April 14, 2024, and October 1, 2024. Arrow is considered one of the world's most advanced defense systems, utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

The IMDO at the DDR&D continues to lead the development and production of Israel's aerial defense layers while strengthening ties and cooperation with international partners in missile defense and supporting Israeli defense industries.