A video US President-Elect Donald Trump posted on Truth Social nearly two years ago pledging to take steps against gender-affirming care, particularly for minors, has circulated online again following his reelection last week.

"This is my plan to stop the mutilation of our youth," he declared in the video that was posted in January 2023. “On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care. I will sign a new executive order directing all federal agencies to cease all programs supporting the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.”

Trump also intended to involve the legislature. "I will ask Congress to stop taxpayer dollars from paying for these procedures, and to pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all fifty states.”

The changes would include ending existing programs funding the procedures. "I will declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that participates in the mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet the guidelines for Medicare or Medicaid, and will be terminated from the program immediately. Furthermore, I will support the creation of a private right of action against doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children.”

Trump also plans to have the providers investigated. “The Department of Justice will investigate Big Pharma and others to determine if the have covered up horrific long-term side effects of transitions in order to get rich at the expense of very vulnerable patients. We will also investigate whether they have sold hormone or puberty blockers that are in no way licensed.”

His reforms are intended for more than just healthcare. “Any teacher or educational institution that suggests that a child could be trapped in the wrong body could face severe consequences, including potential civil rights violations for discrimination and the elimination of federal funding.”

“We will promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women unique.”

As part of the plan, Trump intends to have the USA recognize only male and female as genders. "I will ask Congress to pass legislation stating that the only two genders recognized by United States are male and female, and they are assigned at birth. The bill will also make clear that Title 9 prohibits men from participating in women's sports. The bill will prevent minor children from being able to assume a new gender without their parents’ consent.”

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender. Under my leadership, this madness will end," he concluded.