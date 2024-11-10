Disturbing Footage Viewer Discretion is Advised

During the ground activity in the Gaza Strip, IDF and ISA forces uncovered videos proving severe abuse perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

The materials uncovered, apparently expose Hamas's brutal methods for interrogating civilians, violating human rights, and systematically oppressing residents suspected of opposing the organization’s rule.

The videos, entrusted to members of Hamas's security apparatus, document Hamas activities at Outpost 17 in the Gaza Strip, where brutal interrogations of civilians suspected of opposing Hamas are conducted.

According to the IDF, the materials reveal the Hamas terrorist organization's methods of governing the Gaza Strip, enforcing terror, harming Gaza's vulnerable civilians, and infringing on their freedom of expression.

The abuse took place over a considerable period, with some of the clips dated as far back as 2010.

Prisoners are shown being chained, beaten, and placed in stress positions. The interrogators appear at ease throughout the process.

It is unclear why the prisoners were being held. Hamas has in the past captured and abused Palestinian Arabs for various offenses, including being members of the rival Fatah terrorist organization, collaboration with Israel, and homosexuality.