For over a year now, residents of northern Israel have been forced to leave their homes, with farmers who’ve lost their main sources of income left without support and little hope. This year, the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation has dedicated a significant portion of the proceeds from its luxury Jerusalem apartment raffle to provide urgent assistance to these farmers and residents. Every raffle ticket purchased helps save lives.

Since the residents of the community of Netu'a were evacuated, homes, fields, and farms have been abandoned. Residents are now scattered across the country—some living in hotels for over a year, others finding temporary housing, all hoping for the day they can finally return home.

Rabbi Ofer Kashani, the rabbi of Netu'a, describes the situation: “When we were told to evacuate, we packed for a week. We never dreamed that a year would pass, and we’d still be waiting for a return to normalcy.”

Click here for more details and to purchase tickets >>>

Shmuel Sackett, founder of the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, explains the importance of helping these farmers. “When green landscapes are replaced by scorched earth, it’s clear that we must help the residents of the north rebuild their lives,” he says.

Yoav Cohen, head of the Netu'a residents’ committee, describes the severe damage to the community: “Most residents here depend on agriculture, from orchards to poultry farms. Since October’s attacks, we’ve had to abandon our livelihoods, and some even risked coming back under fire to save their life’s work.”

falling missiles in Moshav Netu'a צילום:Keren Am Yisrael Chai

Eyal Ozen, a farmer from Netu'a, was tragically killed in an anti-tank missile attack while tending to his apple orchards. “Eyal was deeply connected to the land and couldn’t bear to leave his farm,” says Yoav Cohen.

Eyal Uzan in the plantations of Netu'a צילום:Keren Am Yisrael Chai

Support from the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation has been a lifeline for the residents of Netua, providing essential aid over the holidays. Now in its seventh year, the foundation’s luxury apartment raffle offers participants the chance to win a million-dollar apartment in Jerusalem. This year, due to the crisis in the north, a large part of the proceeds will be directed toward supporting northern communities, businesses, and organizations.

Each ticket costs $170, and for a limited time, every ticket purchase includes an additional ticket at no extra cost.

Buy a ticket, join this vital cause to save lives, and gain the chance to win a luxury apartment in Jerusalem.

