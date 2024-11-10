the damage to the windows of the Char Bar

The Char Bar, one of the few kosher restaurants in Washington DC, was vandalized last night.

Unknown vandals smashed the restaurant's windows.

The incident occurred on the night of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 'Night of Broken Glass,' when Jewish-owned businesses, homes, and institutions were attacked and vandalized on the night of November 9, 1938.

Newsweek editor Josh Hammer wrote in response to the vandalism, "Every Jew in political circles has been to Char Bar before. I was last there just a few months ago. Disgusting and horrific."

Char Bar was targeted in a similar attack in June 2020, when its windows were also smashed by unknown vandals. The perpetrators were never apprehended in the four years since the first incident.