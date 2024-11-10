We all are familiar with the famous scenes of November, 1938.

People fled in panic from a "civilized" European country after a night of well-planned, coordinated, and targeted attacks against those identified as Jews.

It was called "Kristallnacht", in the heart of enlightened Europe.

Seven years later, after the ashes of six million Jews were scattered, we were assured that the Holocaust was a one-time mutation of the moral compass of a normally civilized world.

It would never happen again. Ever.

For Jews it turns out, never again is ever.

Once again, on the streets of a major European capital Jews were hunted in a night pogrom.

After ascertaining that their victims were indeed Jewish, they were attacked and humiliated.

In earlier periods, Jews were forced to repeat words of faith to one god or prophet or another. That night they were forced to repeat the words " free Palestinian" as their shocked victims helplessly lay on the streets of Amsterdam begging their tormentors to take their money and please stop beating them.

But as in the past, it was not the Jews' money that they came for. Money wasn't enough. It never was. The humiliation of the Jews was the aim, their lust.

As it was in 1938 so it is today.

Some may be surprised that in 2024, antisemitism in Europe and elsewhere is spiraling, and open Jew hatred is the norm.

They thought that disappeared after the Holocaust after we learned that first they came for the Jews and then the rest.

They don't get it. I get it. That is why I moved to Israel.

In the exile, Jews were held hostage by their hosts. That is true as we now increasingly learn even in the great USA, the goldene Medina that has been the best Exile, the sweetest Exile (derzisser galus in Yiddish) one could ever want. It will never be the same.

What hurts most is that in our own Jewish country, we often feel that same insecurity. Most frustrating is that insecurity is of our own making. There is no goy to blame here.

The only country that places big red signs warning that " Israelis are prohibited from entering. It is a danger to your life"

Yes. Jews are in danger in their land and their Jewish government deals with the problem by putting up signs keeping Jews out.

Only in the Jewish land are there concrete barriers at Jewish bus stops to prevent Arabs (Israelis) from ramming them as they wait for a bus.

Arab bus stops don't have them. They enjoy the security of the Jewish state

Arabs use the post office in my neighborhood. I don't dare enter their post office in their neighborhood.

The list is long and embarrassing. In the Jewish country, Jews are the hostages to their guests.

This can and must change quickly.

The inability of a society to defend itself is the second stage of its demise, but the first stage is its unwillingness to do so.

This is happening in many parts of the "enlightened", self-destructing world.

It doesn't have to happen in the Jewish country. Our boys and reserve soldiers are fighting our enemies and winning.

We must not allow their courage and sacrifice to be wasted.

Events are moving quickly in Israel.

Change is in the air.

May God open our eyes

Shalom Pollack,[email protected] is a veteran tour guide and author of "Jews, Israelis and Arabs."