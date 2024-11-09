Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the riots against Israelis in Amsterdam, saying Europe must recognize them as a denial of Israel's right to exist.

"The new antisemitism which is getting stronger in Europe is focused on the denial of the right of Israel to exist and the denial of Israel's rights to self-defense," he declared.

"They target any Israeli, any Jew, as an objective for their barbaric violence. It is very important that Europe wake up and understand the challenge."

He clarified that the problem extends beyond Amsterdam. "The challenge is common to other European countries. We know these are not the values of the Netherlands, but we saw that they were dominant two days ago."

Sa'ar demanded action by European authorities. "It is very important that the message of the authorities in the Netherlands make it clear that this is something which is unacceptable and punish it severely."