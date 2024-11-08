Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Friday, 8 November 2024), went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Situation Room where he was updated and briefed – by MFA Director General Yaakov Blitshtein, Head of the Diplomatic Desk Aliza Bin-Nun, MFA Deputy Director General for Coordination Dana Benvenisti, and MFA Deputy Director General for Consular Affairs, Eliyahu Yifrach – on what is being done, on locating those who have not been in contact, and on the effort to bring the Israelis back to Israel.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Israeli Ambassador to the Netherlands, Modi Efraim and was updated from the field regarding the contacts with the Dutch government, and with civil authorities regarding the Israelis who have not been in contact and the fight against Islamic terrorism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said in the situation room:

"Tomorrow, 86 years ago, was Kristallnacht, when Jews on European soil were attacked for being Jews. This has now recurred. This was marked yesterday in the streets of Amsterdam. This is what happened. There is only one difference: The State of the Jews has arisen. We need to deal with it."

"First of all, this puts us and them, the free countries and the Netherlands, in danger. This endangers not only us but also them. But first of all we need to deal with the danger to us. We cannot accept this."

The Prime Minister thanked the employees of the MFA, and the officers of Home Front Command and the police who have been working in the MFA Situation Room and dealing with this event since last night.