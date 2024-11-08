Chief Public Prosecutor of the Amsterdam Public Prosecutor's Office Rene de Beukelaer said during a press conference on Friday that of the 62 suspects arrested after the violent attacks on Israelis in the city, only 10 are still in custody.

The Chief Prosecutor says he aims to try the ten suspects soon during a fast-track hearing.

According to Dutch news outlet Trouw, de Beukelaer said that the suspects are in custody for "public violence against individuals and groups." The suspects who were released are suspected of insulting and throwing fireworks.

Police say they have footage of the suspects and are also calling on people to share footage with the police.

"The investigation that we started during the night focuses on suspects who can be seen on the film footage," De Beukelaer said. "We are also investigating whether there are connections between these suspects, and how they came to these violent actions. We are also investigating whether it was organized," the chief prosecutor said.

During the conference, Amsterdam Police Chief Peter Holla claimed the police anticipated risks around and after the football match and deployed 800 police officers, which he says is exceptional for Amsterdam.

There were serious assaults on Maccabi supporters with 'hit-and-run' actions. It is not known exactly how many. He states that there were fights on both sides and fireworks were set off.

As far as Holla knows, there were no hostage-takings or kidnappings and there are currently no problems with public order in the city.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema also addressed the press on Friday and said: "Amsterdam looks back on a pitch-black night."

The mayor said that she could not answer all the questions at the press conference because there was still uncertainty. She announced that an independent investigation would be conducted into the incident.

The Foreign Ministry has updated that it is unaware of any more cases of uncontacted Israelis in Holland following the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam.