In the wake of the attacks against Jews in Amsterdam on Thursday, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has agreed to promote a project to place security dogs with local dog handlers to be sent from Israel to Europe and the United States to protect Jewish events and institutions abroad.

This marks one of the first IDU projects to take placeabroad, as the organization has until now focused its efforts on rescue and security work inside of Israel.

Volunteers will be recruited from the Jewish communities abroad. In the first stage some of the trainers and some of the dogs will come from Israel, and later on all will be funded and manned by dog handlers who will be trained in Israel or by IDU experts who will be sent to the communities in need.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented "We will never say "no" to any Jew in distress who turns to us for help. We will strive to make our modest and meaningful contribution. In addition, the IDU will activate its existing branches and its strategic partners who reside in Holland and Belgium already in the coming days.”